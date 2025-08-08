Update On Autopsy Decision In Hulk Hogan’s Death

In the latest development surrounding the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, officials have clarified who holds the authority to request an autopsy.

According to the District Six Medical Examiner’s Office in Largo, Florida, the decision rests solely with Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, and not his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

Both Brooke and Sky have publicly expressed a desire for more clarity regarding the circumstances of Hogan’s death on July 24th.

TMZ Sports reports that despite Brooke’s public plea for an autopsy, Sky Daily has the legal authority as the surviving spouse. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not received an official request from Sky to proceed.

Earlier this week, Sky revealed that Hogan’s cremation has been paused “as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first.” This statement marked the first public indication that her concerns may align with Brooke’s.

The situation became public after Brooke appeared on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, questioning the medical examiner’s report, which listed a history of leukemia for her father. Brooke described the lack of an immediate autopsy as “fishy” and later posted on Instagram that she would personally cover the costs for a private autopsy, stating, “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”

In a Thursday night Instagram post, Brooke seemed to express solidarity with her stepmother. While maintaining her suspicions, she confirmed Sky is actively seeking answers. “Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels on my father’s and then all of a sudden everything’s different? Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that.”

While the Clearwater Police Department has confirmed there are “no signs of foul play,” the Hogan family remains unsatisfied with the initial findings. As the investigation into the final chapter of the immortal Hulk Hogan’s life continues, the family is determined to uncover the full truth.