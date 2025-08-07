Brooke Hogan Offers To Pay For Hulk Hogan Autopsy Amid Family’s Concerns

The turmoil surrounding the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has taken a dramatic and emotional new turn. Brooke Hogan, the late icon’s daughter, has publicly offered to pay for a private autopsy, citing lingering “speculation and uncertainty” around her father’s passing.

This offer follows an earlier revelation by Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, who stated on Wednesday that Hogan has not yet been cremated, as the family continues to seek clarity on his final medical care.

In a powerful post on her Instagram account on Thursday, Brooke Hogan wrote: “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”

Brooke confirmed she would personally cover the cost of a private autopsy if necessary, underscoring the seriousness of her concerns and her desire for transparency regarding her father’s final days.

According to the official findings by the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, Hogan’s July 24th death was ruled as natural, with the listed cause being an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). The Clearwater Police Department has also issued a statement confirming that there were “no signs of foul play or anything suspicious.”

However, questions have persisted.

Brooke Hogan’s public push for answers began earlier this week during her appearance on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show. There, she questioned the leukemia diagnosis reportedly included in the medical examiner’s documentation, a condition that had not been publicly disclosed during Hogan’s life.

She also raised concerns over the absence of an autopsy at the time of death. “There’s just too much uncertainty,” Brooke said during the interview.

Though Brooke had been estranged from her father for nearly two years, her recent actions suggest a renewed commitment to protecting his legacy. She previously expressed concern about the “shady” individuals Hogan was allegedly surrounded by during his final years, saying she felt “a force field” kept her away from him.

Sky Daily also confirmed on Wednesday that the family has paused final arrangements, stating: “Our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first.”

The family’s unified stance reflects a shared effort to gain clarity and ensure that all details of Hogan’s final chapter are properly understood.

As of now, no official decision has been made about whether a private autopsy will proceed. However, with Brooke Hogan’s public offer and the family’s ongoing inquiries, the situation continues to evolve.

