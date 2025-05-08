Former WWE Star Reportedly In Talks To Return As Guest Trainer At Performance Center

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, former WWE Superstar Doug Basham could be returning to assist the next generation of wrestling talent—this time in a coaching capacity.

Basham, who has been actively involved with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in recent years, is reportedly being discussed for a potential role as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. OVW served as WWE’s developmental territory during the early 2000s and is where Basham initially made his mark as both a wrestler and a trainer.

He has recently been helping prepare talent at OVW, including working with actress Emily Bett Rickards for her role in the upcoming wrestling-themed film Queen of the Ring.

Fans will recall Doug Basham from his early days in OVW, where he teamed with The Damaja (Danny Basham). The pair captured the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships multiple times and were later called up to WWE SmackDown in 2003, debuting as The Basham Brothers alongside manager Shaniqua.

The team found success on the main roster, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and later aligning with John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) as the Co-Secretaries of Defense within his Cabinet faction during JBL’s lengthy WWE Championship reign.

While no official confirmation has been made by WWE, the report indicates that internal discussions are underway about Basham’s involvement as a short-term or guest trainer, potentially lending his experience to current Performance Center recruits.

