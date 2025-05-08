Mick Foley To Appear On ESPN+ Series “Rabil’s Places” This June

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is stepping into the lacrosse world—literally—on an upcoming episode of Rabil’s Places, the ESPN+ docuseries hosted by Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and lacrosse legend Paul Rabil.

According to Deadline, Foley will guest star in Episode 4, titled “Crease and Desist,” which premieres June 25, 2025, on ESPN+. The show is part of the popular “Places” franchise, developed by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which includes Peyton’s Places, Rowdy’s Places, and others exploring the history and culture of various sports.

In this episode, Rabil explores the challenges of playing goalie in the Premier Lacrosse League as he contemplates a return to the field. To help him grasp the physical and psychological toll of the sport’s most grueling position, Rabil turns to both lacrosse legends and an unlikely expert from the wrestling world: Mick Foley.

Foley, best known as “The Hardcore Legend” in WWE, surprisingly draws on his own background as a former lacrosse goalie, adding a unique voice to the discussion. He joins Lacrosse Hall of Famer Scott Bacigalupo and PLL star Blaze Riorden in guiding Rabil through a “crash course” in the art of goaltending.

According to the official episode description, Foley plays a key role in helping Rabil understand the “physical, mental, and technical demands of the toughest position in sports.”

While Foley’s wrestling resume speaks for itself—with iconic characters like Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—his involvement in Rabil’s Places is a nod to his real-life athletic versatility and enduring influence in pop culture.

Catch Mick Foley on Rabil’s Places — Episode 4: “Crease and Desist” airs June 25, 2025, exclusively on ESPN+.

