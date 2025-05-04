Released WWE Star Already Receiving Interest From Top Wrestling Agents

As part of WWE’s major wave of roster cuts on Friday, May 2, 2025, Dakota Kai was released from the company along with several other high-profile stars, including Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Braun Strowman, and Shayna Baszler. According to Fightful Select, Kai’s departure has already sparked interest from major promotions and influential agents across the professional wrestling industry.

“Dakota Kai already has gained the interest of outside companies and top agents in pro wrestling, as they expect her to have plenty of offers,” the report stated. She is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause, common for main roster talent.

Kai, real name Cheree Crowley, is a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Iyo Sky, and a foundational figure in the Damage CTRL faction. She first gained prominence in WWE NXT, where she won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Raquel Gonzalez, going on to become one-half of the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in 2021.

After being briefly released by WWE in April 2022, Kai made a surprise return at SummerSlam 2022, aligning herself with Bayley and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL. Her return led to immediate success, as the trio became a central fixture on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Kai suffered a torn ACL in May 2023, forcing her to miss several months of action. She returned from injury in early 2024 and rejoined Damage CTRL, although her on-screen role had become less consistent in recent months prior to her release.

Her exit from WWE concludes a dynamic and often groundbreaking run for one of the company’s most versatile female performers, known for her charisma, storytelling, and evolution from underdog babyface to manipulative heel.

With Kai now a free agent come early August 2025, speculation has already begun regarding where she might land next. Companies like AEW, TNA, STARDOM, and other global promotions are expected to show interest in acquiring the New Zealand native, who remains a fan favorite and respected veteran of the modern women’s wrestling scene.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Dakota Kai’s future and ongoing WWE roster developments.