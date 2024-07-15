Released WWE Star Is Counting Down His Non-Compete Clause

After leaving WWE, a wrestler is set to return to the free-agent market. Some wrestlers who are released by WWE never wrestle again or work in the independent wrestling scene, never making it to another major promotion.

Cameron Grames is anticipated to attract a lot of interest. Grimes rose to prominence in PWG and TNA Wrestling as Trevor Lee before joining WWE and working in NXT.

In 2019, while on the brand, he had a memorable feud with LA Knight and Ted DiBiase. Grimes previously held the title of North American Champion. He was promoted to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft and assigned to the SmackDown roster. Grimes worked his last match on April 12th, losing to Bron Breakker.

Grimes, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, Veer, Sanga, Jinder Mahal, and Xia Li were released in April. Following the announcement, Grimes revealed that a higher-up in WWE told him days before his release that he would always have a job with the company.

As seen below, Grimes is counting down the days until he can work with other promotions.