Renee Paquette Reacts to the Management Changes in WWE

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette provided her thoughts on Vince McMahon leaving the company and Stephanie McMahon succeeding with Nick Khan as co-CEO during a press conference at Starrcast V.

“Yeah, I mean, it was quick. I’m sure it’s a very interesting, I’m sure a very stressful time with all that’s going on over there [WWE].”

“As a Co-CEO, I think she [Stephanie]’s amazing. She’s not only like one of the best performers in WWE but I think all the work she does behind the scenes [also stands out].”

Paquette answered various questions as you can check out in the video below: