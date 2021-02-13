Report: Accuser From 90’s WWF Sex Scandal Commits Suicide

According to a Twitter post from his brother Lee, former WWF (WWE) ring boy Tom Cole committed suicide on Friday. Cole, who worked for WWF in the late 1980’s, later accused several WWF officials of sexual misconduct including Director of Wrestling Operations Terry Garvin, ring announcer Mel Phillips, and Pat Patterson. The sex scandal ended up being covered on The Phil Donahue Show (video below) in 1992.

