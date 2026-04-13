Report: Alberto El Patron Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE and AAA star Alberto El Patron was arrested last Monday after his wife made an emergency call, stating that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

According to Milenio, El Patron was formally charged with repeated domestic violence but was released after reaching a financial settlement with his wife for 1.13 million pesos (approximately $65,000). The report also indicated that the judge found sufficient evidence for a trial, with El Patron facing one to seven years in prison on these charges. However, his defense suggested an agreement.

As part of this agreement, El Patron is required to attend rehabilitation therapy, pay for damages, and refrain from contacting the victim. He must adhere to these conditions for a six-year period, with a compliance hearing scheduled for October 29th. The case will remain under judicial supervision until all conditions are met.

Following his arrest, El Patron was suspended by the Mexican promotion The Crash, just a month after he launched a new wrestling promotion in Mexico called LM52, alongside Dr. Wagner Jr. He has previously faced allegations of domestic violence from past partners, including Saraya.

Additionally, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping related to accusations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forcing her to “wear a dress and dance for him,” and subsequently violently assaulting her over a 16-hour period. Those charges were dropped in December 2021, reportedly after a witness went missing.