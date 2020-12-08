Report: Big E Currently Not In Consideration For Big WWE WrestleMania Match

WWE split Big E from The New Day, and a new entrance by Wale is a clear indication that the company is taking E in his own direction. That being said, they are not writing, or even considering, anything for Big E past TLC.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E is getting an IC Title shot at TLC. A new report surfaced today saying that Big E is also under consideration for another big match.

There are rumors online of Big E being considered as Roman Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania. Ringside News reports that there is currently zero talk of The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 right now.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team crvealed that “Big E’s name has never, not once, ever been mentioned as a WrestleMania opponent.” It was also noted that news was “pulled out of thin air.”

Big E could very well have a stellar road to WrestleMania where he ends up in a marquee match.