Vince McMahon Files “Statement Of Undisputed Material Facts” For Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s attorneys have filed a new “Statement of Material Facts” in an effort to support their side’s motion to compel arbitration in their ongoing sexual misconduct case with Janel Grant.

In the new statement, McMahon’s team argued that the facts he was submitting were undisputed and also reserved the right to “introduce additional evidence that bears on witness credibility, sophistication, state of mind, and similar issues.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the court document filed this week:

1. Plaintiff Janel Grant (“Plaintiff”) and McMahon (collectively, the “Parties”) had a three-year relationship which ended in or about January 2022. (Defendant Vincent K. McMahon’s Declaration in Support of His Motion to Compel Arbitration Executed on April 18, 2024 (Dkt. No. 30-2 (“McMahon Decl.”)) ¶ 2.)

2. During their entire relationship, Plaintiff lived in the same luxury apartment building as Defendant. (Plaintiff’s Complaint (Dkt. No. 1 (“Compl.”)1 ¶ 2.)

3. When Plaintiff and Defendant’s relationship ended, they entered into a contract entitled Confidential Settlement Agreement, General Release and Covenant Not to Sue (the “Agreement” or “Agmt.”).(McMahon Decl. ¶ 2 & Ex. 1.)

4. Before the Parties involved their respective attorneys in the negotiation of the Agreement, Plaintiff herself negotiated the monetary compensation that Defendant would pay her under the Agreement from $1,000,000 (the amount initially offered by Defendant) to $3,000,000. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 3; Compl. ¶ 210.)

5. The Parties were represented by counsel in connection with the drafting and negotiation of the Agreement: Jonathan M. Shapiro of Aeton Law Partners LLP for Plaintiff, and Jerry S. McDevitt of K&L Gates for Defendant. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 4.)

Check out the complete document here.