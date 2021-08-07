Report On How Adam Cole’s Meeting With Vince McMahon Went

As previously noted, WWE NXT star Adam Cole reportedly had a “high level meeting” with Vince McMahon backstage at the August 6th 2021 Smackdown event.

According to Fightful Select, the word is that the meeting went well and Vince was said to have taken a liking to Cole on a personal level. The meeting had apparently been scheduled for last week but was changed due to logistical reasons.

Cole recently signed an extension to work with the WWE NXT brand through Summerslam weekend. Fightful noted the following regarding Cole’s future if he stays with WWE:

“Fightful has been informed there have been pitches for Cole on both RAW and Smackdown over the last week if he were to re-sign, with WWE sources telling us that it was communicated to Cole that he is wanted on the main roster.”

Sean Ross Sapp wrote the following regarding Cole’s contract negotiations and the NXT releases: