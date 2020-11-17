Report On The ‘Last Straw’ That Led To Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Zelina Vega was reportedly “extremely vocal” about wanting to keep her Twitch account despite WWE banning talent from using third-party platforms.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Vega (Thea Trinidad) launching an OnlyFans account was considered to be the “last straw” for WWE even though the account did not contain adult material. Barrasso noted the following:

“Sources close to WWE informed Sports Illustrated that, following discussions regarding Twitch, upper management felt Trinidad boxed them into a difficult situation by opening the OnlyFans account.”

Barrasso stated that WWE (and Vince McMahon specifically) considered this to be a breach of contract and that led to her being fired from the company.

For the time being, Vega’s husband Aleister Black remains under contract with WWE as part of the Smackdown brand.