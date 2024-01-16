Report: Seth Rollins Injured During This Week’s WWE RAW

Seth Rollins had a bad freakin’ night on Monday.

Wade Keller of PWTorch.com is reporting that Rollins suffered an injury to his left leg during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to the report, Rollins was assisted to the backstage area after the match ended and the show went off the air. He could put weight on his leg and walk on his own, although he was limping.

We will keep you posted.