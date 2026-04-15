Report: WWE Plans New Identity For Olympian Talent

WWE recently filed to trademark the names “Shido Ash” and “The Mog Squad” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), as reported by PWMania.com.

According to BodySlam+, “Shido Ash” will be Shady Elnahas’ ring name, one of three Olympians who signed with WWE last summer. Elnahas is a retired judoka and the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, having won a gold medal in 2022. Since signing with WWE, he has been regularly participating in NXT live events.

However, he has not yet made his television debut. His most recent appearance at an NXT live event was against Tyriek Igwe last month.