Report: WWE Was Interested In Willow Nightingale Before She Re-Signed With AEW

AEW star Willow Nightingale has officially signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, putting an end to recent speculation about her future. Nightingale confirmed the signing during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, stating her excitement to continue growing within the company.

The news comes at a time when Nightingale’s stock has never been higher. A recent report from PWInsider noted that WWE had definite interest in acquiring her should she have become a free agent. The report stated, “There was absolutely WWE interest in her had she gone onto the free market,” suggesting Nightingale was being viewed as a high-priority target.

Nightingale has become one of the most popular and charismatic performers in AEW’s women’s division, connecting with fans through her infectious energy and authentic presence. She’s slated to be part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, adding even more spotlight to her rising profile.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Willow Nightingale’s AEW journey and full coverage of Double or Nothing 2025.