Reported Value Of WWE’s New Deal With NBCUniversal Estimated At $1.4 Billion

The new WWE and NBCUniversal deal is for big bucks.

As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that they will be moving Friday Night SmackDown from FOX back to the USA Network starting in 2024.

While the television rights fees per the agreement were not disclosed, it is expected to be a deal in excess of one billion dollars.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the new WWE deal with NBCUniversal is worth approximately $1.4 billion.

If true, this would be a 40-percent increase from WWE’s previous deal with FOX.