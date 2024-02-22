Reporter Gets Into “Altercation” With Austin Theory After Calling Wrestling “Fake”

In 2024, Kayfabe is still going strong because of Austin Theory’s staged fight with a reporter.

WWE is in Perth, Western Australia, for the Elimination Chamber, which takes place on Saturday at Optus Stadium. The show will feature four matches, two of which are chamber matches.

The West Australian’s editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, called wrestling fake while speaking with Theory, resulting in a “altercation,” which was filmed and still photos were released. The published story appeared on the back of the most recent edition of the newspaper.

Based on the footage, it’s clear that this was not a real situation, despite the paper’s attempts to portray it as such.

You can check out the fun below: