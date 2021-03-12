Revolution Reportedly A Big Financial Success For AEW

AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated at least $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. This would not only make Revolution the most financially successful AEW PPV event to date but almost the most successful non-WWE wrestling PPV in the United States since 1999.

While television PPV numbers for AEW Revolution aren’t available yet, Meltzer noted that “B/R Live streaming numbers were up more than 50 percent from Full Gear in November and by far the highest of any show in AEW history, and these days that’s the primary number.” Revolution streaming numbers outside the United State were also said to be 20 to 40 percent above Full Gear.

Regarding Revolution being shown in closed-circuit in theaters around the country, there aren’t official numbers available yet but there were reports of sold-out venues.

Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL instantly sold-out for the event with 1,150 paid fans and a total of 1,300 in attendance.