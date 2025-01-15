Rey Fenix Reacts To Penta’s WWE Debut On RAW

During the January 13, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, former AEW star Penta made an impactful debut by defeating Chad Gable in an exciting match that showcased his unique style. Following the match, Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, took to Twitter/X to share his heartfelt reaction to the milestone moment.

“Congratulations bro ❤️. Without a doubt MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for all you’ve worked for, the #1 FIGHTER. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU ❤️ and 👌🏻 FEAR.”

Fenix, who was initially expected to join WWE alongside Penta, remains with AEW due to AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “tacking on injury time” to his contract. This contractual extension has delayed Fenix’s anticipated move to WWE. However, the belief within the industry is that Fenix will sign with WWE once his AEW deal expires, potentially reuniting the two brothers on the same stage. Fans are already speculating about the possibilities this pairing could bring to WWE’s tag team division.