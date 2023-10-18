Rey Mysterio Reacts To Adam Copeland (Edge) Leaving WWE For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed Adam Copeland (Edge) leaving WWE for AEW during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I was shocked. We had just spoken a week before that. Not that I expected him to tell me anything. We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match, ‘we’ll be in touch.’ We call each other every now and then. Next thing you know, I didn’t even see, it was on social media the following day. ‘Did you see?’ ‘No, what happened.’ They showed me (his debut). ‘Wow, I didn’t see that coming.’

I imagine he has his reasons on why and I can’t wait to sit down and chop it up with him. It’s always good to have an option. At the end of the day, that was his decision. That’s what made him feel good, take it. I would say that about anyone who would have done it. The fact that we have a great connection doesn’t mean we can dictate what he should want or doesn’t want. Overall, it was shocking because I thought he was going to re-sign with the company or figure out what he wanted to do, whether movies, or stick around for some more time.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription)