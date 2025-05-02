Mercedes Moné Weighs In On Her Match With Athena

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné shared her thoughts in the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, reflecting on her upcoming semifinal match against ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Moné said, “Walking in as “4 Belts Moné” to face one of my dream opponents, the Fallen Goddess Athena, was truly a surreal moment. The energy at AEW Spring Breakthrough in Boston was electric! There’s something magical about performing in a city that has always held a special place in my heart. The crowd was phenomenal, and the atmosphere at the stunning new MGM Music Hall, right next to Fenway Park, was simply unforgettable—a perfect backdrop for such a historic night.

Just over a year ago, I made my AEW debut at TD Garden, and returning now feels like a full-circle moment. This time, I stepped into the ring with a new vibe, a new energy, and a fierce determination that can only come from growth and experience. Facing Athena was not just a match, but a dream come true. I’ve admired her since our indie days—her creativity and innovation in the ring are truly unmatched.

I still remember the excitement when Sara Del Rey told me Athena had signed to NXT. I was eager to one day share the ring with her, and finally, that dream became a reality at this incredible event. Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse, and after stepping back from the curtain, all I could think was, wow! Imagine the incredible stories we could tell if we had a pay-per-view match together. That’s something I can’t wait to build towards in the future. And while she’s rocked that ROH title for over 800 days, I can’t help but think how great it would look around my waist.”