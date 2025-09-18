Rey Mysterio Reveals Daughter Aalyah Has Begun Wrestling Training

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with Shoboy about various topics, including his daughter Aalyah’s training to become a professional wrestler.

Mysterio said, “Now, my daughter just stepped into the ring for the first time last week with me. She was curious, ‘What does it feel like?’ She had never been in the ring.”

He continued, “She’s 24 years old, ‘Dad when are you taking me to the ring just to play around and get in there,’ for a year and a half. I said, ‘When you graduate.’ She graduated in June and has been bugging me. I said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ Took her to the ring, she jumped in there.”

Mysterio said, “She impressed me for a first-timer. For a person who has never been in the ring before, to do the things she did, it’s gotta come from the genes. You don’t learn that overnight.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)