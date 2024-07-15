Rey Mysterio Sets Record For Most TV Matches Following Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is officially the most active Hall of Famer of all time. He recently set the record for most TV matches following his induction, wrestling his 33rd match on RAW this past Monday night.

This has moved Mysterio ahead of Jerry Lawler as the person with the most matches on television and PPVs since his Hall of Fame induction. Lawler had 32 matches on TV after his 2007 Hall of Fame induction until he suffered a heart attack on an episode of RAW in 2012, and since then, Lawler has not been cleared to compete for the WWE anymore.

Mysterio, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April of 2023, has shared his future plans. He has expressed his intention to retire at the age of 50, which would be in December of 2026, marking the end of an era in his illustrious career.