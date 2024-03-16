Rhea Ripley And Randy Orton Set For WWE World At WrestleMania 40 Weekend

WWE Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, who will be defending her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 and WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton, who will be facing United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship on The Grandest Stage Of Them All will also be a part of the biggest weekend in wrestling history in a non wrestling capacity.

The company announced that Ripley and Orton will appear at WWE World during WrestleMania 40 weekend, with tickets available for purchase at fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets. WWE World is set to take place from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ripley and Orton join CM Punk, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, “The Man” Becky Lynch, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the only superstars announced for the event, thus far.