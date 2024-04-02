Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Approach To Social Media, Her Inspiration When It Comes To Posts

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including her approach to social media and where she gets her inspiration on what to post.

Ripley said, “Every now and then, I go on social media and I do check it out.” “I like seeing all the fans stuff, and sharing it, reposting it, but when it comes to my posts, I’ll just find a photo every now and then.”

“My brain works in a weird way where I can just think of like the cheekiest PG but non-PG sort of things to post and it’s the first thing that pops in my head. I’m like ‘Yep, sick,’ and it’s something that, I guess, connects well with my audience.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.