Rhea Ripley Explains Dominik Mysterio’s Daddy Issues

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on Casual Conversations With The Wrestling Classic to talk about a number of topics, including Dominik Mysterio’s daddy issues.

Ripley said, “You can tell a man has daddy issues when he gets so excited about being called ‘daddy.’ He’s just got family issues, let’s be honest. Because now he’s saying that I made him call me ‘mami,’ and he never liked calling me ‘mami.’ Like, you got problems, my dude, because you came up with that by yourself.”

On Dominik needing to get out of his father’s shadow:

“Dom had to get out of Rey’s shadow. Rey was picking Edge over his own son … I do think that Rey was in the wrong. But at the same time, I think that Dom has hurt me in a bigger way than Rey ever hurt me. So he’s more in my good books than Dom is right now.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.