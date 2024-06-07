Rhea Ripley Not Scheduled To Be Back In Time For WWE SummerSlam

Regardless of one’s in-ring style or level of fame, injuries are an inevitable part of the professional wrestling industry. One WWE star went from the top of the card to the injured list.

That star is Rhea Ripley, who vacated her WWE Women’s World Championship in April after suffering a shoulder injury during a brawl segment on the April 8th episode of Raw when Liv Morgan attacked her in the backstage area. She was expected to be out of action for at least four months, and when she returned, her feud with Morgan would resume.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder rather than having surgery. However, she may miss her scheduled return date.

Meltzer stated, “Right now she’s not scheduled back for SummerSlam, but we were also told if she heals up faster than expected or if the storyline changes to where they need her for an appearance, it’s still possible. If rehab can’t mend the shoulder enough, she could need surgery.”

We wish Rhea a speedy recovery.