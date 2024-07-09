Rhea Ripley Returns To WWE TV On This Week’s Raw

In the main event of this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega faced Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Dominik was successful in pinning his father with the assistance of Morgan.

After the match, Dominik and Liv hugged, but Dominik backed away. Morgan then grabbed Dominik and dragged him onto the mat. Morgan asked for a kiss when Rhea Ripley returned from her injury.

Morgan ran away from the ringside area, and Ripley confronted Dominik as RAW went off the air.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results.