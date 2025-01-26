Rhea Ripley Teases History-Making Entry In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley has hinted at making history at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble by possibly entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Ripley successfully defended her Women’s Championship against Nia Jax at Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend. Following her victory, she dropped a significant tease during a backstage interview when the possibility of competing in the Royal Rumble was brought up.

When an interviewer noted that Ripley currently doesn’t have a match lined up for the Royal Rumble PLE, they suggested that she could always enter one of the Rumble matches. Ripley responded provocatively, saying:

“Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”

If Ripley follows through, she would join an elite group of women who have entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match in WWE history. Chyna was the first, competing in 1999 and 2000, while Beth Phoenix entered in 2010, Kharma (Awesome Kong) followed in 2012, and Nia Jax most recently competed in 2019.

Ripley’s dominant run as champion and her well-documented physical prowess have sparked speculation among fans that she could hold her own in the Men’s Royal Rumble. If she does compete, it would further cement her status as one of WWE’s most groundbreaking stars.