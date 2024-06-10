Ric Flair Names Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo And Jim Herd For The Demise Of WCW

“Who Killed WCW?” Vice TV’s docuseries explores the rise and fall of WCW, but Ric Flair already knows the answer to the theory regarding who was at fault.

Ted Turner founded the promotion in 1988 after his Turner Broadcasting System acquired Jim Crockett Productions. It closed in 2001 and was bought by WWE. The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Konnan, Madusa, and others are interviewed for the docuseries, which has four episodes. Part 2 will premiere on Tuesday night.

Flair took to Twitter to identify the three individuals: Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd. Flair has had issues with all three men in the past, including Herd, with whom he had a contract dispute because Herd wanted him to take a significant pay reduction. This led Flair to join the WWE.

Flair wrote, “I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples. I Am One To Live Through All Three Nightmares And To Be Saved By The @WWE! Thank You To The WWE For Bringing Someone Who Was Dead In The Water As A Result Of These Three People Back To Life!”