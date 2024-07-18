Ric Flair Reacts To Not Being Included In The Top 100 Athletes In The World List

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on ESPN’s releasing a list of the 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century, a list of athletes across sports voted on by “ESPN experts,” which The Nature Boy was not even included in.

Flair wrote, “How In The Hell On God’s Green Earth Is Ric Flair Not Considered To Be One Of The Top 100 Athletes In The World??? I Should Actually Be In The Top 10. 16 World Titles, Actually 22. 1,200 Hour Matches, 15 Years Without A Day Off; A Cultural Icon & Worldwide Sensation. Good Lord, So Many People Have Lost Sight Of What Greatness Truly Is! I Never Pulled Out With A Calf Muscle Strain. Oh How The Times Have Changed! What A Bunch Of B***hes! I Get Tom Brady And All That, But Come On Let’s Get Serious!”

WWE commentator Pat McAfee even took to his TV show, which airs on ESPN, to criticize the company for putting out a list like this.

You can check out the posts below.

Who are the 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century? 🤔 Presenting ESPN Top 100, a list of athletes across sports voted on by ESPN experts. Check out athletes 100 through 76 here: https://t.co/akcJK5nu5J pic.twitter.com/yPuYe3Re6c — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2024

Pat McAfee nukes ESPN's recent list of their Top 100 athletes of the 2000s… on ESPN! "It is the epitome of everything that everybody hates about ESPN… what a shitshow." pic.twitter.com/VfYZjorEo3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024