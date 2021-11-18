Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan Has Been Dealing With ‘Some Really Bad Health Issues’

During his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair said the following about Hulk Hogan…

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me… Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

While Flair did not say anything else about Hogan’s health, Hogan’s daughter Brooke said the following in an interview with Hollywood Raw from last month…

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”