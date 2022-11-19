Ric Flair Talks About His Recent Conversation With Colt Cabana About CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During the podcast, Flair discussed Colt Cabana and CM Punk’s friendship, which led to Flair attempting to play detective in order to discover the truth. But only after determining who Colt Cabana was.

Despite their previous friendship, Punk has publicly stated that he no longer has time for Cabana.

“Colt Cabana walked up to me the other day,” Flair said. “Colt Cabana came over and wanted my autograph and I didn’t know who he was. I’ve never met him, right, and the guy goes, This is Colt Cabana.’ Then I stood up and shook his hand. I said, ‘What’s going on with you and Punk?’ He said, ‘It’s a long story.’ So, Punk’s got more long stories with people than I do. [Cabana] a nice kid … really good worker.”

