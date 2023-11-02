Ric Flair Wants To Be A Heel In AEW And Compete In A Promo Battle With MJF

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has signed a multi-year contract with AEW. During an interview with Variety.com, Flair discussed his future plans with the company.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man.’”

Flair also discussed MJF during an interview with ESPN.com:

“The one thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF. A promo battle. Let’s see what you got kid. He’s spot on. I don’t think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because he sounds like a very sincere and honest person. I think I’ve only met him one time. I look forward to that opportunity. He’s a very talented guy.”

Ric Flair Wants To Be A Heel In Aew And Have A Promo Battle With Mjf

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)