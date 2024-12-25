Richie Steamboat Looks Back On Injury That Ended His In-Ring Career

Former WWE NXT star and son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Richie Steamboat, appeared on the Developmentally Speaking podcast to discuss a number of topics, including the injury that ended his in-ring career.

Richie Steamboat said, “I lost feeling in my whole body as soon as I hit the mat, I could move everything, I just couldn’t feel anything. I immediately knew something was wrong and went to the back and I’m like dude, I went straight to the doctor.”

On leaving WWE 13 months after the injury:

“I had serious back problems going on and had to deal with that, so getting that squared away took about a year/year and a half. I had seven percent joint nerve blocks on my back… It was tough because it was the first time in my life where I didn’t have a direction.”

