Ricky Morton Explains Why WWE Didn’t Hire Him After Guest Coaching At The Performance Center

Ricky Morton recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

In 2017, WWE invited Morton in as a guest coach at the Performance Center. He explained why he wasn’t called back to do more.

“They contacted me to come and train at the Performance Center.” Morton continued, “But see, I’m over 65 and you have to get all these tests done and it came to the last one. It’s called a stress test, but my insurance wouldn’t pay for it, and it cost $8,000. $8,000 to get a stress test. And I just told them, man, I can’t afford to get that stress test. They didn’t offer me a job. They wanted me to come and work out for a couple of weeks. And that was cool to me, because, you know, even though I’m 68, I’m still in the ring training. I mean, I could sit here and watch the TV. I look at it and tell you things that you’re doing wrong, but when I go to my seminar, I’m in the ring.”

Morton on his son Kerry:

“I didn’t have an education. And that was one of my main things with Kerry, especially, coming to this business, is his education. He’s the head marketer for NWA. Besides wrestling, he does a lot of other things too, especially with Insane Clown Posse. But see, he’s only 23 years old…He’s a future legend, Kerry Morton. These guys are the future of our business [to] carry it on. I’m teaching stuff to Kerry that you won’t learn from anybody else because I learned from my dad…What he’s doing because of his education and plus him growing up in the wrestling business and understanding the business, you know Kerry is a good kid. You know we were talking about Ric Flair. I seen Ric not long ago, and he said, Ricky Morton, I met your son. He said I never met so much of a well respected, well mannered kid in my life. And see, that’s a compliment. Everything else is a trip downtown. But then he asked me, is Andrea there or around? I said, No, Ric, but what’s up? He said, Oh, I just want to find out who the real daddy is.”

You can check out the interview below: