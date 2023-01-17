Ricky Starks Comments On Chris Jericho Rivalry, Jake Hager Match

Ricky Starks recently spoke with GVWire for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Absolute One” spoke about his rivalry with Chris Jericho, his match with Jake Hager and DC/Marvel movies.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his thought that he could be doing Marvel or DC movies in the near future: “I see myself making a lot of money. I see myself on top of the wrestling world and I see myself, you know, doing some some movies here and there. Maybe some DC or Marvel movies. Who knows?”

On his feud with Chris Jericho and his upcoming match against Jake Hager: “To me is pretty important just because it gets more eyes on who I am as a competitor and also … it’s kind of been an up-and-down battle, so to speak, in the past few years. So I think it’s great to finally test my challenge against somebody like Chris Jericho in that regard. Going through this whole bout with Jericho coming out at the end of it, a lot better rested than I was, you know, going into it is what I’m aiming for here.”

Check out the complete Ricky Starks interview at GVWire.com.