Ricky Starks Describes Comparisons Between Himself And WWE Legend The Rock

Effeminate.

Sassy.

These are the words that Ricky Starks thinks sums up his similarities to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The Absolute One” spoke about the constant comparisons people make between himself and WWE legend The Rock during a recent interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast.

“I go out there and I have this effeminate, sassy … attitude,” Starks said. “Whereas The Rock was just this ‘alpha male.’”

Starks added, “The only similarities we have is that we both talk crap about other people. I can’t help that I’m good at that.”

Ricky Starks takes on Chris Jericho on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023 when the two meet on the two-hour AEW on TBS television program this Wednesday night.

Check out the complete Ricky Starks interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast by visiting YouTube.com or checking out the video embedded below.