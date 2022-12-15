Ricky Starks Talks About William Regal Parting Ways With AEW

Ricky Starks recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the departure of William Regal and how he was familiar with him when he entered the business back in 2012.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On knowing Regal back when he started in 2012: “He’s a great guy, he does care. And I do, I would be remiss to say that I do miss Regal because no one knows, but Regal knew me when I first started back in, like early 2012. Up until this point, I had known of him, kept in contact, always saw him, he has seen my potential, seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view this past March or whatever.”

On how he is sad Regal will no longer be with AEW: “I was sad to see him leave for sure, but you know, that’s just how it goes in his business sadly. But yeah, he was another guy that I would kind of ask and talk to because I just had that relationship built with him already. And then of course I still talked to Cody [Rhodes]. Lone Wolf type situation for me at AEW besides Billy [Gunn], but, you know, I still have people that I can reach out to that are just a phone call away.”

