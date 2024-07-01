Ricochet Moved To Alumni Section Of WWE’s Roster Page

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet would leave the WWE once his contract with them expired last month. Ricochet was written off of WWE TV after Bron Breakker destroyed him and sent him through a car window.

WWE recently moved Ricochet to the alumni section of their roster page.

Prior to being written off of TV, Ricochet competed in WWE for seven years and during his time in the company, he has captured the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, the NXT North American Title and the Speed Title.

Ricochet's profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Word within the company was that he's technically still under contract, but is indeed leaving. pic.twitter.com/LuXFmul1BE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 30, 2024