WWE Backlash: St. Louis goes down this evening live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Scheduled for the show this evening is John Cena vs. Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” for the Undisputed WWE Title, Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE U.S. Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title.

The following are complete WWE Backlash: St. Louis results from Saturday, May 10, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5pm EST. – 11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE BACKLASH: ST. LOUIS RESULTS – MAY 10, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kick things off as always. We then see an overhead camera shot of the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as Michael Cole welcomes us to ‘Countdown to WWE Backlash: St. Louis.’

The official pre-show for tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against Randy Orton in the “ONE LAST TIME” main event in Orton’s hometown begins with Cole introducing Wade Barrett and Big E. as his co-pre-show panelists.

They run down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. From there, they begin introducing the rest of the WWE Backlash: St. Louis broadcast team working tonight’s show.

First up, Byron Saxton, who is standing at ringside to talk at length about tonight’s “ONE LAST TIME” main event between Cena and Orton, and why it is so much different than the many past in-ring showdowns between these two career-long rivals.

Saxton wraps up and sends it over to Peter Rosenberg. DJ Peter is outside of Randy Orton’s tour bus giving more insight into the main event. He throws it over to Jackie Redmond, who is backstage at Enterprise Center. She provides a bunch of stats and records related to Cena vs. Orton.

She also touches on some stats related to the Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She also gives some stats and figures related to the Pat McAfee and GUNTHER featured match.

She then wraps up with some numbers for the four-way showdown for the WWE U.S. Championship between Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. She mentions LA Knight has won 12 of 21 matches on TV or PLE in 2025. This is the most of any WWE Superstar in the company.