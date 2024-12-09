Ricochet On Returning To The Tokyo Dome: “It’s a Dream Come True”

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Casual Conversations With The Classic about several topics, including his return to the legendary Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty in January.

Ricochet said, “Oh, yeah, absolutely. It’s funny because [being] in the Tokyo Dome, it’s just crazy, the last time I was there, I don’t even remember. But now to be able to go back again and to be able to be put in the spot that now I’m going to be in is absolutely amazing. It’s a dream come true. A little nerve-wracking, but one of those moments that you wait for your whole life.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

