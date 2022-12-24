Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)

Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“Six stitches in my stocking and a lump,” Ricochet wrote in a post shared via his official Twitter feed, which included photos of the stitches. “Least it’s not coal.”

Ricochet working alongside Braun Strowman in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).

Check out the photos via the post embedded below courtesy of Ricochet’s official Twitter page.