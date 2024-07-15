Rikishi Believes Jey Uso Should Have Won The Men’s MITB Ladder Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to an episode of his Off the Top show, where he talked about a number of topics including how his son “Main Event” Jey Uso should have won this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Rikishi said, “That kind of hits a nerve with me. I’m not asking or saying to give this kid a free pass because who he is and where he comes from. But I mean, again, I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does. The only thing that comes to my mind is when you’re not given a chance, but you go out there and you take it and you build it on your own, the opportunity, we gonna give you this opportunity to be a singles wrestler, to be the Yeet whatever, and you look at the crowd when this kid comes out, whether it be my son or not, but you look at the crowd, you look at what his performance is.”

“Okay, we got robbed the first time from Gunther with the Intercontinental Belt. Where’s Gunther at now with the belt? Where is he? Do you see Gunther up on a marquee where you see Yeet? Now, it comes to Money in the Bank. When you see the Money in the Bank poster, who do you see on that poster hosting the Money in the Bani briefcase? I’m just speaking facts. If I’m wrong, then hey, I’m wrong. But for sure, without even talking to my boys, I’ll look at it a different way when I’m watching it. I said, if anything to the next level, this could be the one here, and boom. Here it comes again.”

On supporting Jey:

“So I just text my boy, ‘Hey, good match. Keep working hard.’ I didn’t want to tell him anything else because he’s probably feeling it, and I’m damn sure feeling it. It’s like, okay, what is it that we got to do to give Yeet a chance? To finally, after 17-plus years, blood, sweat, and tears, gave it to you all, his mind, body, and soul. Wouldn’t you think, after all these years, to finally crown him and make him earn it, because he damn sure earned it, crown him as an Intercontinental Champion or whatever other championship they got? I think he deserves it, whether he’s my son or not. We want to look at the status? Let’s look at the numbers. Every time I turn on my social media to post something, in comes WWE Shop. What do I see? Yeet. What do I see? Yeet this, Yeet that.”

You can check out Rikishi’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)