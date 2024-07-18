Rikishi Calls On WWE To Give Jey Uso A Title Shot

Jey Uso’s popularity among fans has skyrocketed in recent years, following years of working in a tag team with his brother Jimmy. He got his first taste of being a singles star in late 2020, when he joined a program with Roman Reigns before forming The Bloodline faction.

After leaving the faction last year, he has emerged as the promotion’s top star, leading merchandise sales in recent months. While Uso has been booked in major matches and events, he has struggled to perform.

In February, he lost to Gunther on Raw for the Intercontinental Title. Then, at Backlash, he lost to Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title. Uso then defeated Gunther in the King of the Ring 2024 semi-finals. He qualified for Money in the Bank but also lost the ladder match. He has defeated Chad Gable and Dominik Mysterio on Raw since then.

As seen below, The Usos’ father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has urged fans to rally behind Jey in order to secure a title shot. On his podcast, Rikishi expressed disappointment that Jey did not win Money in the Bank.