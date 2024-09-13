Rikishi Clarifies His Comments About How WWE Are Booking His Son Jey Uso

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi mentioned that his son Jey Uso could leave WWE for AEW if they don’t “get it together.”

In a recent podcast, Rikishi clarified his comments regarding Jey’s booking.

“I don’t even want to say anything no more because every time I say something, I make news, and then people twist my words, like I’m against WWE. I’m not against WWE. Why would I be against WWE?”

“If you’re gonna talk about what I said, please make sure you put down exact, don’t twist my words around. I’m gonna say it again, WWE is The Dynasty’s home, period. We are not going nowhere, we don’t plan to go nowhere. The past, present, and future. Give me a YEET on that.”



