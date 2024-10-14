Rikishi Fires Back At Vince Russo’s Comments On Jey Uso: ‘Go F*** Yourself!’

Rikishi criticized former WWE/TNA/WCW creative writer Vince Russo for what he said about his son, Jey Uso, following his recent WWE Intercontinental championship win. Russo criticized Uso’s promo on the September 30th episode of Raw, where he discussed his title win.

Russo stated on the Sportskeeda podcast, Legion of Raw, that he did not understand the promo because Uso was so emotional that he was difficult to hear. Russo believes Uso should have approached it as a job and viewed the title solely as a prop. He also does not understand why wrestlers become emotional after winning a prop.

During his Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer chastised Russo for his comments.

“Ok….if you’re listening, Russo, first of all, you can go f*** yourself. You don’t have the right to even put my son’s name in your mouth. You don’t have a right to talk about somebody that has laced up boots for 17-plus years — broken bones, sweat, tear, and blood in that ring. Sometimes 45 minutes. ladders, chairs match. Split wide open. You don’t have a right to open your mouth of what you think is right for a person when you finally win this so-called motherf***ing prop that you think. When was the first time, when did you ever get your ass in there, run a match, 45 minutes? Anybody can pull up a pencil and write your fantasies of what you think an angle is supposed to be. But when you talk about my boy, when you talk about you didn’t understand, you’re goddamn right, motherf***er. You didn’t understand.”

Rikishi continued, “So if you got a problem with my son, if you got a problem with him winning the strap, the so-called prop, you’re ass call it cause that’s what you do. You, that damn computer gangsta, The one who wants to talk s**t behind online while you’re letting your fingers do the talking through your iPhone or whatever the case may be. Hey man, step up. Step the f**k up. Let’s do this. You ain’t even gonna have my boy there. Me and you. Anytime you want to open your mouth about the Anoaʻi-Fatu clan, and you try to disrespect what my boys or what my family has worked hard for, 75-plus years, man. This kid here bust his ass for 16 years, man. So you would never know that hard grind, let alone not being home for his kids, traveling one side of the world to the next side of the world, to do what he’s got to do. There has to be a purpose for something. What is it? What is it with you, like, trying to knock a moment that means so much to a person that’s well-deserving? So I ain’t hard to find, my man. You want to link up? You know where to find me. Keep my family’s name out your mouth. Especially my son.”

