Rikishi Gives Latest Thoughts On WWE’s Recent Booking Of Jey Uso

On the latest episode of his “Off The Top” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi shared his thoughts on his son, “Main Event” Jey Uso, capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event of WWE Raw last Monday night.

“I’m a proud pop,” Rikishi said. “I’m a proud family member, watching everything on the sidelines and just enjoying the ride. I’m not there, but I’m riding with him. Know that I’m on the side, that I’m always rooting, I’m the number one fan, and I always gonna speak my mind. Let’s just hope all the boys, everybody in the family and even the boys in the locker room, everybody stays healthy.”

Rikishi added, “At the end of the day, the TV shuts off, everybody’s riding and stuff, tired, aching from the night before, injuries and surgeries, but the show goes on. So I can only just wish strength and health to everybody out there that’s doing in. Not just only The Bloodline because it takes other wrestlers to dance with The Bloodline, and vice versa.”

Check out the complete episode of the show below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.