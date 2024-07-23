Rikishi Not Happy With Romance Teased Between Jey Uso And Rhea Ripley On WWE TV

The Usos’ father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, remains outspoken about how WWE books his son, Jey Uso.

Last week, he urged fans to rally in support of Jey in order to secure a title shot. On his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi expressed disappointment that Jey did not win Money in the Bank.

Jey got his first taste of being a singles star in late 2020, when he joined a program with Roman Reigns before forming The Bloodline faction. He later left the faction in 2023 and has remained a top star there ever since. He’s also a top revenue earner for the company through merchandise.

WWE has recently aired a romance angle between Jey and Rhea Ripley, which Rikishi dislikes.

Rikishi asked, “Summerslam, where’s Yeet (Jey Uso) at? ‘I don’t know. Let’s write him in that he likes Mami.’ Mami? That’s the best that those writers got? Let’s write this guy into a relationship with Mami? What are you trying to do—break his marriage up? Y’all can’t put him in a good storyline, so what you gonna do now? God forbid you guys try to tell him, or tell her, ‘Tongue ki** each other on Raw.’ Sh**. That better not happen.”